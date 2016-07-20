UPDATE 1-Spain's Iberdrola says Brexit impact on profit fully covered

(Adds new details on Brexit, U.S. unit)

July 20 Spain's Iberdrola :

* Owner of Scottish Power says Brexit hit on net profit fully covered by derivatives and other financial instruments

* Says negative impact of Brexit due to fall of sterling to be partially offset by evolution of dollar

* Says expect 23 percent of Ebitda to be generated in sterling in 2016, 29 percent in dollars

* Says sees potential marginal impact of GDP fall in Britain on business but will be mitigated by recent efforts on energy savings

* Says 75 percent of planned investments in Britain do not have any currency risk while another 21 percent include formulas to revise prices and reduce potential impact from Brexit

* Says first half net profit of 1.46 billion euros ($1.61 billion), slightly above a Reuters forecast for 1.44 billion euros

* Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 3.89 billion euros, also beating a Reuters forecast for 3.82 billion euros

* Says revenues of newly-consolidated U.S. unit Avangrid rise 39 percent, Ebitda up 36 percent

* Says revenues of newly-consolidated U.S. unit Avangrid rise 39 percent, Ebitda up 36 percent

* Confirms its targets for a year-end Ebitda growth of around 5 percent and net profit growth of more than 5 percent