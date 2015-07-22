Spain's Iberdrola core profit up 5.7 percent y/y on growth abroad

MADRID, July 22 Spanish power company Iberdrola
, currently in a $3 billion takeover of U.S. firm UIL
Holdings, posted on Wednesday an annual 5.7 percent rise
in first-half core profits, spurred by new renewable energy
capacity and business abroad.
Iberdrola, a global leader in wind turbines, said earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
came in at 3.8 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in the six months to
June, meeting the average forecast in a Reuters poll.
Spain's largest utility by market value, which is suffering
a regulatory setback for its U.S. expansion plans, confirmed a
target for full-year EBITDA and recurring net profit growth and
said it was maintaining its dividend and investment plans.
($1 = 0.9139 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)