Spain's Iberdrola sees no problems for UIL regulatory approval-CEO

MADRID, July 22 Spanish power firm Iberdrola
does not expect major problems in achieving a green
light for its planned $3 billion purchase of U.S. firm UIL
Holdings from regulators in the state of Connecticut,
its CEO said on Wednesday.
Iberdrola has already received federal approval for the
takeover but has had to file a new proposal in Connecticut,
where regulators rejected the deal saying the benefits for the
public were not "tangible and sizeable".
"We're not seeing this as a major problem," Iberdrola CEO
and Chairman Ignacio Galan said on a first-half earnings
conference call, reiterating expectations to close the deal
before the end of the year and present a new strategy in
February of 2016.
