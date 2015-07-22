Spain's Iberdrola sees no problems for UIL regulatory approval-CEO

MADRID, July 22 Spanish power firm Iberdrola does not expect major problems in achieving a green light for its planned $3 billion purchase of U.S. firm UIL Holdings from regulators in the state of Connecticut, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Iberdrola has already received federal approval for the takeover but has had to file a new proposal in Connecticut, where regulators rejected the deal saying the benefits for the public were not "tangible and sizeable".

"We're not seeing this as a major problem," Iberdrola CEO and Chairman Ignacio Galan said on a first-half earnings conference call, reiterating expectations to close the deal before the end of the year and present a new strategy in February of 2016.

