UPDATE 1-Iberian Minerals says Spain mine workers begin strike

Aug 22 Canada's Iberian Minerals Corp said workers at its Aguas Tenidas mine in Spain had begun a strike, after wage negotiations with trade unions failed.

"In the current economic climate, the unions' demand for what amounts to a 37 percent aggregate increase in salaries and benefits is both unfair and entirely unrealistic," Chief Executive Daniel Vanin said.

The base metals company, with interests in Spain and Peru, said the two unions involved have demanded a two-day per week rolling strike action, which began on Sunday. Both the mine and plant were shut down, and operations are expected to resume on Tuesday.

In the absence of a new labour contract settlement, the company expects that the next work stoppage to occur on the same days next week and beyond.

Expenditures during the shut downs will be kept at a minimum, with the plant and mine on care and maintenance, Iberian said in a statement.

Shares of the Toronto-based company were trading down about 5 percent at 85 Canadian cents on Monday morning on the Toronto Venture Exchange.