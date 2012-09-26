New Issue-Industrial Bank of Korea sells $300 mln notes

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 16
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Industrial Bank of Korea on Wednesday sold $300 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INDUSTRIAL BANK OF KOREA AMT $300 MLN COUPON 1.375 PCT MATURITY 10/05/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.649 FIRST PAY 04/05/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.495 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/05/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .