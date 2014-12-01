UPDATE 1-IBM signs 10-year multi-billion cloud deal with ABN Amro

(Adds details, context)
AMSTERDAM Dec 1 IBM has signed a 10-year,
multi-billion dollar deal to provide computer infrastructure
services to Dutch bank ABN Amro running on its cloud
systems, the U.S. information technology firm said on Monday.
The deal comes as the U.S. company is trying to gain
momentum in the market for Internet-delivered services, known as
cloud computing. IBM will provide fully managed services for
mainframe computers, servers, storage and end-user computing as
well as a help desk and other technical support. IBM did not
disclose financial details of the deal.
Last month, IBM said it had won a 7-year outsourcing
contract from Germany's Lufthansa worth 1 billion
euros ($1.25 billion) that will see the U.S. company take over
the airline's information technology infrastructure services
division and staff.
In its latest quarterly results IBM reported a marked
slowdown in business in September and abandoned its 2015
operating earnings target.
IBM has failed to keep pace with a shift to cloud-based
computing services from its established business selling
computer consulting and software that customers run on internal
computer systems.
Last month, ABN Amro said it would cut staffing at its
branch network and invest in improved online banking services as
customers increasingly managed their finances online.
(1 US dollar = 0.8030 euro)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Eric Auchard; editing by David
Clarke and Louise Heavens)