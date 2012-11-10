REFILE-IBM surprised by Avantor lawsuit, calls claims exaggerated

Nov 10 IBM, which is being sued by
chemicals manufacturer Avantor Performance Materials for fraud
and breach of contract in connection with a software project,
said the accusations were blown out of proportion and that it
was surprised by the move.
"We believe the allegations in the complaint are exaggerated
and misguided and are surprised that Avantor chose to file
suit," the company said late on Friday in an emailed statement.
IBM said it had "met its contractual obligations and
delivered a solution that Avantor continued to use in its
operations."
Avantor, which produces chemicals and raw materials for
pharmaceutical products, laboratory chemicals and chemicals used
in the electronics industry, filed a lawsuit on Thursday in the
U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.
It said it was seeking tens of million in damages from IBM,
which according to the lawsuit, had misrepresented the
capabilities of a software program that runs on a platform by
SAP, resulting "in a near standstill" of Avantor's
business.