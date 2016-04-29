IBM launches new cloud services for blockchain

NEW YORK, April 29 IBM on Friday
announced new services to help companies design and develop
blockchain technology in a secure environment in the cloud, a
network of computers where users are increasingly storing their
data and computing work.
The blockchain, the underlying technology behind bitcoin, is
a digital tool for doing a slew of functions such as recording
and verifying transactions. The technology, according to its
many supporters, would make it easier to create cost-efficient
business networks without requiring central control.
The interest in the blockchain surged last year when Wall
Street's major players such as Goldman Sachs delved into the
technology and saw it as a way to solve inefficiencies in
financial markets.
"Clients tell us that one of the inhibitors of the adoption
of blockchain is concerns about security," said Jerry Cuomo,
vice president, Blockchain at IBM in a statement.
"While there is a sense of urgency to pioneer blockchain for
business, most organizations need help to define the ideal cloud
environment that enables blockchain networks to run securely in
the cloud."
IBM said it is addressing security issues in several ways,
including cloud services with the highest Federal Information
Processing Standards (FIPS 140-2) and Evaluation Assurance
Levels (EAL) in the industry to support the use of blockchain in
government, financial services and healthcare.
The technology company also announced the opening of an IBM
Garage in New York and London. These garages are similar to
research labs on the blockchain created by several major
financial institutions over the past year. IBM's garages are
dedicated to helping clients design and develop their blockchain
networks, said Cuomo.
Garages in Tokyo, London and Singapore will also open in the
coming weeks to enable clients to collaborate with IBM experts
on the design and implementation of blockchain for business.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)