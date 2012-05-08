IBM sets record low coupon for 7-year note

NEW YORK, May 8 (IFR) - International Business Machines Corp on Tuesday set a record for the lowest ever coupon on a seven-year note, breaking through the 2.00% barrier in that maturity for the first time.

IBM, rated Aa3/A+/A+, sold $1.5 billion of debt in a two-part deal, consisting of $900 million of three-year notes and $600 million of seven-year notes.

The seven-year priced at 99.85 with a coupon of 1.875%, to yield 1.898% or 65 basis points above comparable Treasuries.

The three-year priced at 99.834 with a coupon of 0.75% to yield 0.806% or 45 basis points above Treasuries.

IBM already holds the low coupon record in three-years with its 0.55s due February 2015, a tough number to beat. Tuesday's three-year managed to rank number 4 - tied with WalMart, Coca-Cola and Pepsico in that position.

Today's three-year marks the fourth appearance by IBM in the current top 20 three-year bucket.

Announced as benchmark size, initial price talk was for a deal in the high 40-70 basis point area. Official guidance emerged right in line with that talk, coming in at Treasuries plus 45-47 basis points on the three-year and 70 basis points area on the seven-year.

IFR does not include a seven-year bucket in its regular low

coupon top 20 runs as it is a rare maturity. But the IBM deal tops the previous record low of 2.25% held by John Deere from a trade done on April 12 and Private Export Funding Co (PEFCO) on a deal carried out in 2010.