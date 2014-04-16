BRIEF-Iusacell sues IBM for more than $2.5 bln over contract

April 16 * Iusacell sa sues International Business Machines Corp for more than

$2.5 billion over alleged fraudulent misrepresentations -- court filing * Iusacell contends that alleged misrepresentations were made in Mexico, and

induced it to enter a contract with ibm's Mexican subsidiary * Iusacell says would not have partnered with IBM had it known that ibm's

representations were false and would not be honored * Iusacell says its having entered into the contract led to a more than 3-year

delay in revamping its "deficient" information technology systems * Iusacell files heavily redacted lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, seeks to

recoup lost profits and damages it says it deserves under Mexican law