UPDATE 1-IBM expects hardware business to grow in 2015

(Adds details on Latin American growth, Chinese decline and
updates hardware forecasts)
By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK May 14 International Business Machines
Corp said it expects its hardware sector to grow in 2015
as the company invests in research and development and divests
low-performing ventures.
The comments come less than one month after the world's
largest technology service company reported its lowest quarterly
revenue in five years, weighed by sluggish global demand for its
hardware, which plunged 23 percent in the first quarter of 2014.
The company added that growth in Latin America, the Middle
East and Africa remain strong, and blamed falling revenue in
China on government reforms affecting state-owned clients, and
on the country's hardware-heavy portfolio.
"We move on and we spread ourselves out, more industries,
more clients, cloud, data, et cetera, around there," said IBM
Chief Executive Ginni Rometty at an investor briefing on
Wednesday.
Chief Financial Officer Martin Schroeter said to stabilize
the hardware sector IBM would continue to "refresh" hardware and
further invest in research and development.
"Quite frankly, we are seeing very good growth out of
software, good growth out of services, but challenges in
hardware," said Schroeter. "We will stabilize that hardware base
and I am comfortable we will make that happen in 2014," he said.
He reiterated the company's EPS target for 2015 of at least
$20. He expects a shift to higher-value business to bring in
$3.25 and share repurchases to add $2 in earnings per share by
2015.
Higher tax rates will cost IBM $1.50 per share as tax
credits run out, he said.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and
Eric Walsh)