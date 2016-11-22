IBM invests in UK data centres as tech sector defies Brexit worries

LONDON Nov 22 Global IT group IBM will
triple the number of its cloud data centres in Britain, it said
on Tuesday, joining Facebook and Google in investing in the UK
after its vote to leave the European Union.
IBM said it would build four new data centres to meet demand
from its corporate and public sector clients who were
increasingly storing data and managing their businesses in the
cloud.
IBM Europe's general manger for cloud services, Sebastian
Krause, said the investment reflected the strength of the UK
economy and the size of the opportunity in cloud computing.
"UK customers truly understand the capabilities of cloud to
drive innovation, to be more flexible on their business model,
to have better insight for decision making, and to deliver
better customer service," he said in an interview.
IBM had evaluated its cloud capacity in Britain before the
June "Brexit" vote, he said, but it saw no reason to change
course as a result of the decision.
"Everyone has concluded the UK economy will continue to be
very strong and there will be significant opportunities with or
without Brexit," he said.
Tech bosses have been balancing Britain's enthusiasm for
technology and a deep pool of talent, fuelled by world class
universities, against the uncertainty of the country's future
relationship with the European Union, and in particular the
ability to attract workers from across the trading bloc.
Companies including Google and Facebook
have decided the advantages outweigh the risks, but they've
emphasised the importance of being able to attract the best
people.
IBM said its footprint in Britain would increase from two
data centres to six, serving customers such as travel group
Thomson, which is owned by TUI, retailers Boots and Dixons
Carphone, and National Grid, as well as the government. It did
not disclose the size of the investment.
Brexit also creates uncertainty about Britain's future
compliance with European data protection rules, which have
recently been overhauled.
Krause, however, said IBM was "well-equipped" for any
post-Brexit scenario, and it had 10 data centres in continental
Europe that it could also use if Britain did not adhere to any
European standards in the future.
