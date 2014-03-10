Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
March 10 International Business Machine Corp Chief Executive Virginia Rometty was paid $13.97 million in 2013, down from $16.2 million she took home in 2012, according to documents filed with the SEC on Monday.
Rometty's base pay was unchanged at $1.5 million, but cash bonus under IBM's annual performance-based incentive program was cut to zero from $3.9 million last year, due to a decline in revenue and related cash flow in 2013.
In explaining the move the company said "in view of overall results, Mrs. Rometty and her senior team recommended forgoing their annual incentive payout for 2013."
Compensation for other named executives in IBM - Chief Financial Officer Mark Loughridge, Senior vice presidents J.E. Kelly, R.C. Weber and Steven Mills also showed similar trends.
IBM, which had sold its low-end server business in January, had recorded a 4.6 percent decline in revenue in 2013.
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER