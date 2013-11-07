UPDATE 2-IBM's CFO Loughridge to retire by year-end

By Nicola Leske and Nadia Damouni
Nov 7 IBM's Chief Financial Officer Mark
Loughridge is retiring at the end of the year after almost a
decade on the job as the technology services provider struggles
with declining revenue and weakness in emerging markets.
Loughridge, who joined International Business Machines in
1977 as a development engineer, will be succeeded by Martin
Schroeter, who was previously IBM's head of global finance, the
company said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange
Commission on Thursday.
In December, Loughridge will turn 60, IBM's traditional
retirement age, a spokesman said.
Schroeter, 49, will take on his new role Jan. 1, the company
said.
However, three sources with knowledge of discussions about
management said originally Loughridge was set to leave in 2015
but that a number of factors had led to his earlier departure.
In addition, James Kavanaugh, vice president and controller
at IBM, may take on a new role as well, the sources said.
Both Schroeter and Kavanaugh gave presentations at a two-day
strategic board meeting in September. The meeting often allows
executives to showcase future talent at IBM, two of the sources
said.
Historically when IBM appointed a new CEO, the CFO has
remained in that role for a few years, giving way to a new,
younger CFO who will last the rest of the CEO's tenure, one of
the sources explained. Virginia (Ginni) Rometty was appointed
CEO in October 2011.
Two sources also said the moves may be an indication that
IBM is rethinking its 2015 roadmap.
The sources asked to remain unnamed because the discussions
were not public.
IBM aims to reach earnings per share of at least $20 in
2015; this year it is targeting at least $16.25.
The Armonk, New York-based company declined to comment but a
spokesman pointed to a statement from Schroeter saying that he
looked forward to working to deliver the 2015 roadmap.