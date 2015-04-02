IBM forges mobile app partnership with China Telecom

| BEIJING, April 2
BEIJING, April 2 International Business Machines
(IBM) has struck a deal with China Telecom Corp Ltd
to offer and manage corporate-grade mobile apps, the
latest in a string of tie-ups with Chinese firms.
Under the agreement, state-owned China Telecom will host on
its servers IBM's MobileFirst service, which helps corporations
manage apps for Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad devices.
The two companies have not yet disclosed any customers but
will seek out everything from large, state-owned enterprises in
sectors like banking and insurance to private startups, Nancy
Thomas, a Beijing-based managing partner of global business
services, said in a telephone interview.
IBM's strategy has been to deepen its presence and win
favour in China through partnerships with local firms despite
political headwinds.
Citing cybersecurity concerns, the Chinese government
recently announced regulations that encourage state-affiliated
companies to procure more tech products from domestic suppliers
and shun international vendors. Western business lobbies say
this is an unfair tactic to protect Chinese companies or spur
technology transfer.
IBM Chief Executive Virginia Rometty said in a speech before
business and political elite in Beijing last week that the
company would share its technology and help Chinese companies to
continue doing business in the country.
Thomas, the Beijing-based executive, said IBM intended to
collaborate closely with China Telecom, the largest cloud
provider in China and the largest fixed-line carrier.
"When we think about technology sharing, that is the first
foundation we'll be working on when we're bringing MobileFirst
to China Telecom's cloud," Thomas said.
MobileFirst is the result of a collaboration between IBM and
Apple. IBM has released dozens of iPhone and iPad apps that for
instance help shipping companies manage freight or provide
records on-the-go for medical doctors.
Although sources have told Reuters Beijing has unofficially
forbidden the use of iPhones in sensitive departments, Thomas
spoke of the broad market opportunity for a Chinese economy that
is moving rapidly into the mobile age.
Thomas said the deal with Telecom was set in motion before
the Chinese government announced the regulations and could not
comment on the policies' effect on the MobileFirst business.
"We're looking to China Telecom to be the foundation to give
clients confidence" in the service's security, she added.
Twenty-four apps have been translated into Chinese, and
additional ones will be tailored for retail, travel,
transportation, government and healthcare, among other sectors,
Thomas said.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Miller; editing by Susan
Thomas)