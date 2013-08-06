IBM forms alliance with Google, Nvidia to boost chips unit

Aug 6 Technology services provider IBM
is teaming up with Google and a handful of other tech
companies to license IBM's Power chip technology, in an effort
to attract more users.
Under the alliance called OpenPower Consortium, IBM and
Google - along with Israel's chip designer Mellanox Technologies
, U.S. chip-maker Nvidia Corp and Taiwan-based
server supplier Tyan Computer Corp - will build server,
networking and storage technology based on the chips for cloud
data centers.
The hardware and software, previously proprietary to IBM,
will be available to open development and it will be licensable
to others, IBM said in a statement.
The alliance is open to any company that wants to
participate and innovate on the platform, IBM said.
IBM competes with Intel Corp and ARM Holdings'
chips, which dominate the market.
Revenue from IBM Power Systems was down 25 percent in the
second quarter compared with the previous year.