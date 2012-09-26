IBM aims for Amazon, Salesforce.com with midsize cloud plan - WSJ

Sept 26 International Business Machines Corp
will announce on Wednesday that it will ramp up efforts
to sell cloud computing services to midsize businesses, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The move by IBM, a bellwether for the IT industry because of
its global span and breadth of businesses, is aimed at grabbing
market share from companies like Amazon.com Inc and
Salesforce.com Inc, which have been successful in the
mid-market, the paper said.
For Armonk, N.Y.-based IBM, midsize companies refer to those
with less than 1,000 employees, the newspaper said.
The company's general manager in charge of small and
medium-sized businesses, Andy Monshaw, told the Journal that the
cheaper cost of cloud computing will let the company reach a
bigger base of smaller customers.
Cloud computing is the delivery of computing and storage
capacity that allows users to, for instance, rent servers and
software to store data over a network.
IBM officials could not be reached for comment outside
regular U.S business hours.