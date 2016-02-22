IBM inks deal with VMWare, tries to bolster cloud credentials

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 22 Computing giant IBM
has expanded its partnership with VMWare, one of
several initiatives it plans to announce Monday as it works to
carve out a bigger role in the fast-growing field of cloud
computing.
The VMWare agreement will make it easier and faster for
companies using VMWare's virtualization products to deploy and
run them on IBM's cloud data centers, so those companies can
easily connect their own data centers to the cloud. The idea is
to make IBM's services more attractive to VMWare's customers.
Virtualization allows one server to run many operating
systems. It sits at the heart of cloud technology, by which
businesses run key computing processes remotely and deliver them
over the internet, which is more efficient and often cheaper
than on-premises computing.
"If you don't embrace these new technologies, you won't
continue to survive," said Jim Comfort, IBM's chief technology
officer for cloud, talking about IBM's customers and cloud-based
technologies. "It is transforming all industries."
IBM also plans to make it easy for developers using its
tools to create applications in Swift, the programming language
developed by Apple Inc. That will smooth the way for
old-school enterprises, which don't traditionally work with
Swift, to create apps for the iPhone and other widely used Apple
devices.
To make it simpler for developers to build cloud-based apps,
IBM is upgrading or creating other developer-oriented products.
WebSphere, its widely used software that helps developers
link apps to the internet, will work more easily in
cloud-oriented settings. IBM's Bluemix software-development
product will work smoothly with GitHub, a service that allows
intensive collaboration on software writing.
Last week, Bluemix competitor Pivotal Cloud Foundry
announced it would team up with Cisco Systems to
jointly sell products.
As revenue declines overall at IBM, in part due to customers
turning to cheaper technology such as cloud-based services, it
has looked for business in new areas, including trying to
harness the cloud for its own growth.
Acquisitions make up a large part of the strategy. Last
week, IBM announced it was buying medical-data company Truven
Health for $2.6 billion.
It is unclear if IBM will be able to expand its newer
cloud-based and analytics offerings at a strong enough pace to
make up for weaknesses in its traditional businesses.
For 2015, revenue from its cloud offerings totaled $10.2
billion, out of total overall revenue of $81.74 billion.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Leslie Adler)