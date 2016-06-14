Ex-IBM employee from China charged with economic espionage

WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Justice Department
said on Tuesday that additional charges have been filed against
a former IBM Corp software engineer in China, who was
arrested in December by U.S. authorities for allegedly stealing
proprietary source code from his former employer.
Jiaqiang Xu, 30, was charged in a six-count superseding
indictment with economic espionage and theft of trade secrets,
the department said in a statement. In December, he was charged
with one count of theft of a trade secret, as prosecutors
accused him of trying to sell the stolen code to other
companies.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)