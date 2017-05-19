Ex-IBM employee from China pleads guilty to code theft charges

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 19 A former software engineer for
IBM in China pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing proprietary
source code from the company, federal prosecutors announced on
Friday.
Jiaqiang Xu, 31, pleaded guilty to economic espionage and
theft of a trade secret before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas
in White Plains, New York, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to
be sentenced on Oct. 13.
Leanne Marek, Xu's attorney, declined to comment.
Xu was arrested in December 2015 after meeting with an
undercover officer at a White Plains hotel, where authorities
said he was recorded saying he used the code to make software to
sell to customers.
He was originally charged with theft of a trade secret. The
economic espionage charges were added in a superseding
indictment filed last June.
International Business Machines Corp was not
identified by name in the complaint. But a LinkedIn profile for
Xu said he was employed as a system software developer at IBM
during the period in question.
Prosecutors said the proprietary computer code Xu stole was
related to a so-called clustered file system, which facilitates
faster computer performance.
Xu, who began working at IBM in China in 2010, had full
access to the source code before voluntarily resigning in May
2014, prosecutors said.
According to the criminal complaint filed in 2015, the
Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2014 received a report that
someone in China was claiming to have access to the code and
using it for business ventures, prompting the investigation that
led to the arrest.
The case is USA v. Xu, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-00010.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)