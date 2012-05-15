版本:
IBM not interested in deals over $1.5 bln-CFO

BOSTON May 15 International Business Machines Corp has no interest in pursuing large acquisitions, preferring to focus on targets worth $200 million to $1.5 billion, a top executive said on Tuesday.

"We are not looking at big acquisitions, nor do we want to communicate that we are looking at big acquisitions," Chief Financial Officer Loughridge said at a JPMorgan investment conference in Boston.

