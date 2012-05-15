UPDATE 1-IBM not interested in deals over $1.5 bln-CFO

INSIGHT-U.S. military marches forward on green energy, despite Trump
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
BOSTON May 15 International Business Machines Corp has no interest in pursuing large acquisitions, preferring to focus on targets worth $200 million to $1.5 billion, a top executive said on Tuesday.
"We are not looking at big acquisitions, nor do we want to communicate that we are looking at big acquisitions," Chief Financial Officer Loughridge said at a JPMorgan investment conference in Boston.
IBM has said it expects to spend about $20 billion on acquisitions between 2010 and 2015 as part of its strategy to reach at least $20 per share in adjusted earnings for 2015.
It has been targeting software companies that fit and augment businesses it already owns, with a particular focus on data analytics, security and e-commerce.
The company has repeatedly said it was not on the prowl for large buys, as it was in 2009, for example, when IBM found itself outbid by Oracle Corp over Sun Microsystems.
Oracle swooped in after talks between IBM and Sun Microsystems had stalled and outbid IBM by just 10 cents a share, paying a total of $5.6 billion in cash.
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.
JAKARTA, March 1 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said there will be "no returning to business as usual" for its giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia, where operations have been disrupted as a result of an export stoppage imposed since mid-January, according to a company document dated Feb. 28 reviewed by Reuters.