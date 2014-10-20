IBM to pay Globalfoundries $1.5 bln to take chip unit off its hands -WSJ

BRIEF-Ohio Valley Banc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.69
* Ohio Valley Banc Corp qtrly net interest income $10.9 million versus $9.1 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2prdjOq) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 IBM Corp has agreed to hive off its loss-making semiconductor unit to contract-chipmaker Globalfoundries Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
IBM will pay Globalfoundries $1.5 billion to take the chip operations off its hands, WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1ur3OX4)
IBM issued an advisory on Sunday saying it would make a "major business announcement" on Monday.
Talks between IBM and Globalfoundries has been going on for a while.
IBM is also scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on Monday.
Representatives at IBM and Globalfoundries were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* First Data Corp - co entered into a 2017 april joinder agreement relating to its credit agreement, dated as of September 24, 2007 -sec filing
* Uber's Anthony Levandowski will be recused from all lidar-related work and management at Uber- spokeswoman