UPDATE 3-IBM misses estimates, blames weak sales and weaker yen

By Nicola Leske
April 18 IBM Corp posted a rare
quarterly earnings miss as the technology services company
struggled with the depreciation of the Japanese yen and a
failure to close a number of major deals, especially in Europe
and the United States.
Much like Oracle Corp last month, IBM blamed a poor
performance by its sales force for some of the shortfall. But
analysts said it was not just one quarter - the company's sales
have been weakening consistently, dragging down results with or
without the changes in the yen.
"Their revenue has been declining for basically many
quarters in a row. You can't have revenue declines and
consistently expect your earnings to beat. That is catching up
with them," said ISI Group analyst Brian Marshall.
IBM is known for keeping a tight rein on costs and focusing
on high-margin software, allowing it to generally exceed Wall
Street expectations, even in a tough economic environment.
But Chief Financial Officer Mark Loughridge blamed poor
sales execution for the failed closing of a number of deals, as
well as the Easter holiday at the end of March. Around $400
million worth of deals expected to close in the first quarter
had been moved into the second, IBM said.
On a conference call with analysts, Loughridge also said it
was unclear whether the sequester - a series of automatic U.S.
federal budget cuts - had an effect.
"It's hard to measure. I can tell you that our U.S. federal
business was down 13 percent, which was certainly a drag on the
U.S. performance," he said.
MAINTAINS TARGET
The yen was at least something of an issue in the quarter as
well. The deterioration in the Japanese currency since
mid-January reduced earnings by 7 cents per share, a spokesman
said.
Loughridge said IBM was "clearly not immune from changes in
the global economy," noting the weak yen and the difficulty IBM
has had in hedging that currency.
Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones
Indices, said recently that nearly two dozen top U.S. companies
- including IBM - derive 10 percent or more of their sales in
Japan. He expects those companies to quickly see the impact of
the weakening currency.
But analysts said the yen issue was not foremost for them
among IBM's other problems.
"This is really a combination of several factors," Macquarie
Research analyst Brad Zelnick said. "At the end of the day it's
the environment and demand for the products (companies) have to
offer. Execution is another word for 'we're facing some
challenges here.'"
IBM's first quarter non-GAAP income rose 3 percent to $3.4
billion, or $3 per share, but missed analyst estimates of $3.05
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was the first
time it at least nine quarters that IBM missed estimates.
Quarterly revenue dropped 5 percent to $23.4 billion,
compared with estimates of $24.6 billion. Revenues fell 3
percent adjusted for currency.
For the current quarter, IBM is anticipating a restructuring
charge of almost $1 billion and EPS in a similar range to the
first quarter. Analysts expected earnings of $3.95 per share in
the second quarter.
However, Loughridge expected EPS to improve in the second
half of the year, allowing IBM to reach its full year target of
at least $16.70 per share.
IBM shares lost 3.4 percent from a closing price of $207.15
in extended trading following results.
Forrester Research's Andrew Bartels said the results showed
IBM was somewhat impacted by the sequester, but that Microsoft's
results showed tech spending was not generally down.
"What we're getting from these two results are somewhat
different perspectives on how the macroeconomic environment is
impacting tech spending," he added.