IBM signs $300 mln IT deal with Emirates Airline

BRIEF-Lithium Americas announces US$174 mln strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium
ABU DHABI, June 7 IBM on Tuesday said it signed a $300 million, ten-year technology services agreement with Dubai's Emirates Airline.
IBM will provide information technology services, allowing the airline to improve efficiency on its passenger support systems and functions, a statement from IBM said.
Under the managed services agreement, this will include assistance in encrypting the airline's data in near real-time and systems which allow different software components to communicate more effectively, the statement said.
In October 2015, IBM signed a $700 million deal with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways for a range of IT services and infrastructure.
Emirates, the world's fourth-largest carrier of international passengers reported a profit of $1.93 billion for the financial year to March 31, a jump of 56 percent over the year. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Co estimates that net book value per common share as of December 31, 2016 will be in range of $6.10 to $6.18 Source text (http://bit.ly/2jjQ9En) Further company coverage:
