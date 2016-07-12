IBM to open first blockchain innovation center in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 12 IBM plans to open a
blockchain innovation centre in Singapore in collaboration with
the government, as the city-state strives to become Asia's main
financial technology hub.
The tech giant will be working with the main economic
planning agency, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB),
and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to accelerate
blockchain adoption for finance and trade.
One project, together with PSA International - one of the
world's largest container transshipment ports owned by state
investor Temasek Holdings - aims to connect fintech
with global trade and logistics.
The blockchain technology works by creating permanent,
public "ledgers" of all transactions that could potentially
replace complicated systems such as clearing and settlement with
one simple database.
Singapore is rushing to reinvent itself as Asia's fintech
hub to fend off a regulatory threat to its wealth management
industry and revive a sluggish economy.
Observers say it is ahead of long-time rival Hong Kong, but
measures to curb the number of foreign workers and previous
regulations creating a risk averse culture at odds with the
trial-and-error approach of fintech start-ups, remain key
obstacles in developing the sector.
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)