Groupon sues 'once-great' IBM over patent

May 9 The online marketplace Groupon Inc
has sued IBM Corp, accusing it of infringing a
patent related to technology that helps businesses solicit
customers based on the customers' locations at a given moment.
Groupon filed its lawsuit on Monday with the federal court
in its hometown of Chicago, two months after IBM accused Groupon
of patent infringement in a separate lawsuit.
"IBM is trying to shed its status as a dial-up-era dinosaur"
by infringing the rights of "current" technology companies such
as Groupon, according to Groupon spokesman Bill Roberts.
Doug Shelton, an IBM spokesman, said: "This counter suit is
totally without merit." IBM's full name is International
Business Machines Corp.
The latest lawsuit concerns IBM's WebSphere Commerce
platform, which Groupon said lets merchants send messages to
customers with GPS-enabled devices based on their real-time
locations, and their use of social media including Facebook.
Groupon said the platform infringes a December 2010 patent,
and that it deserves royalties based on the "billions of
dollars" of revenue that Armonk, New York-based IBM has received
through its infringement.
"IBM, a relic of once-great 20th Century technology firms,
has now resorted to usurping the intellectual property of
companies born this millennium," Groupon said in its lawsuit.
On March 2, IBM accused Groupon in a federal lawsuit in
Delaware of infringing four patents, including two related to
Prodigy, a late-1980s forerunner to the Internet.
"Over the past three years, IBM has attempted to conclude a
fair and reasonable patent license agreement with Groupon, and
we are disappointed that Groupon is seeking to divert attention
from its patent infringement by suing," Shelton said.
The Chicago case is Groupon Inc v International Business
Machines Corp, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
Illinois, No. 16-05064. The Delaware case is International
Business Machines Corp v Groupon Inc, U.S. District Court,
District of Delaware, No. 16-00122.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)