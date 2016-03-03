IBM sues Groupon over alleged patent infringement

March 2 International Business Machines Corp
filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against daily deals website
operator Groupon Inc alleging infringement of its
patents.
The complaint, filed at the U.S. District Court for the
District of Delaware, accuses Groupon of building its business
model using IBM's patents without authorization despite prior
warnings.
"Groupon has refused to engage in any meaningful discussions
about reaching a license agreement to end its infringement of
IBM's patents," IBM's complaint said.
The plaintiff IBM further accuses Groupon to have continued
to willfully infringe its patents, obtaining significant
benefits without paying any compensations to IBM.
IBM filed a lawsuit against Priceline Group Inc
last year, accusing it of infringing four IBM patents in running
its travel and dining websites.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)