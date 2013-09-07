CORRECTED-IBM to transfer U.S. retirees to healthcare exchanges next year

(Corrects to say private. not public, exchanges and clarifies
cost savings is for retirees. Adds quote from IBM spokesman.)
Sept 6 IBM plans to move U.S. retirees off its
company-sponsored health plan and shift them into new private
insurance exchanges as a way of lowering costs for retirees.
IBM had selected Extend Health, which is owned by Towers
Watson & Co, to provide retirees with new health options
for medical, prescription drug, dental and vision coverage, the
company said in a statement on Friday.
The plan, it said, offered IBM retirees more choice and
better value than the company could provide through existing
group plans.
IBM also said it was hosting meetings with groups of
retirees across the country to inform them about the move to the
country's largest private Medicare Exchange.
While some retirees may be skeptical, studies showed that
the majority of people have a more positive outlook once they
were presented with the concept and understood the options
available to them through these exchanges, IBM said.
Moving retirees to an exchange allows companies to reduce
rising health care costs.
"IBM didn't make this change to save money - it does not
reduce our costs," a spokesman said.
Projections indicate that healthcare costs under IBM's
current plans for Medicare-eligible retirees would triple by
2020, largely impacting retiree premiums and out-of-pocket costs
for retirees, he said. With this move, he added, risks are
spread across a much larger group in the private marketplace.
According to the website Alliance@IBM, an employee group,
the plan will come into effect starting Jan. 1, 2014.
IBM, the world's largest technology-services company, has
been reining in costs to ensure stable profits amid slowing
demand for hardware.
At the end of last month most of its staff in its services
and technology group was asked to take a week furlough at
one-third of normal pay, according to Alliance@IBM.
The company took a $1 billion restructuring charge related
to job cuts in its second quarter.
The cuts were taken mainly outside of the United States, a
spokesman said at the time, adding about 60 percent were from
IBM's services division and 20 percent each from its hardware
and software segments.
