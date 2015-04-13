IBM launches new health unit, teams up with Apple, J&J, Medtronic

| SEATTLE, April 13
SEATTLE, April 13 International Business
Machines Corp, deepening its partnership with Apple Inc
to make use of health information gathered by millions
of Apple devices, is creating a unit dedicated to providing
data analytics to the healthcare sector.
Its new Watson Health unit plans to aggregate health
information from a large number of devices and providers in the
cloud and offer insights to health companies such as Johnson &
Johnson and Medtronic, which can then integrate
results into services they sell to healthcare companies.
IBM said it will create headquarters for the unit in Boston
with 2,000 employees, including about 75 medical practitioners.
IBM also said it bought two health technology firms, Explorys
and Phytel, for an undisclosed amount, to add to its skills in
health data analytics.
IBM already has an arrangement to work with Apple on
numerous enterprise applications, but is extending its
co-operation in the area of health.
Watson Health - named for IBM's artificial intelligence
creation, which beat previous champions of the U.S. quiz show
Jeopardy - will bring cloud services and analytics to Apple's
latest forays into the health business, HealthKit and
ResearchKit.
HealthKit centralizes a user's health data provided by any
number of fitness and health apps on a device, while ResearchKit
is an open-source platform that lets researchers create
diagnostic apps for use on the iPhone. One example is mPower,
which measures hand tremors as a test for Parkinson's Disease.
Both services generate millions of points of data, and with
customers' consent, IBM is looking to turn that anonymous data
into meaningful signals for the treatment of illnesses or
rehabilitation.
Johnson & Johnson, for example, said it will work with IBM
on mobile-based coaching systems to help patients before or
after surgery and will launch new health apps targeting chronic
conditions.
Medical device maker Medtronic said it will use insights
from Watson Health and work with IBM on personalized care plans
for people with diabetes.
