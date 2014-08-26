UPDATE 1-ICBC deal shows U.S. tech giant IBM still engaged in China

(Adds analyst comment)
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING Aug 26 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) has deployed a new IBM
mainframe computer system, the two companies said on Tuesday,
boosting the U.S. technology giant's credentials in the country.
IBM's joint announcement with ICBC, the world's largest bank
by market capitalisation, shows IBM is still doing business with
China's state-owned banks despite widely circulated media
reports in May that suggested China's central government had
ordered banks to remove IBM equipment because of cybersecurity
concerns.
The U.S. company's efforts to repair any public relations
damage have included the announcement in recent weeks of a
string of deals in China to assure investors of its future in
the market and salvage its reputation with other potential
Chinese buyers.
In a statement released only in Chinese, ICBC chief
technology officer Lin Xiaoxuan said that ICBC was the first
bank in mainland China to introduce IBM mainframes 30 years ago
and that they have since played an "important role" in the
bank's IT operations".
"IBM mainframes have consistently helped us keep our IT
systems steady and safe and will continue to do so in the
future," Lin said.
ICBC's newly deployed mainframe, which was purchased from
IBM several months ago, allows sensitive financial data to be
routed around the world in the event of a crash at one of its 40
global branches.
BAN REPORTS 'OVERBLOWN'
Beijing-based Forrester analyst Gene Cao said that the
Chinese government would like to reduce its banks' dependence on
foreign technology but added that his conversations with IT
officials at large banks lead him to believe that the reports
about an IBM ban were overblown.
These officials have expressed concern that the outcry to
push out IOE - the moniker in China for Western tech giants IBM,
Oracle and EMC - could hamper their business, Cao said.
"Perpetuating rumours that there's a ban on IOE would pose a
risk for the banks, too, and I don't think they necessarily want
that," Cao added.
IBM Greater China Chief D.C. Chien told the state-run China
Daily newspaper in a recent interview that local banks have
continued to purchase its products.
IBM additionally announced this week that it would team up
with China Telecom to provide cloud computing services
to small and medium-sized businesses.
Before the most recent public relations push, IBM said in
April that sales in China had fallen by 20 percent, echoing
disappointing results from many U.S. technology companies that
suffered plummeting sales in China after revelations by Edward
Snowden of extensive U.S. government spying.
In an unexpected development, Inspur, a Chinese rival to IBM
that marketed itself as a more secure option for Chinese banks,
announced this week that it will sell its high-end K1 server
system with IBM's database and web application software
installed.
