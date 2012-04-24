IBM raises div by 13 pct, expands buyback plan

April 24 IBM raised its quarterly cash dividend by 13 percent and expanded its share buyback program by $7 billion.

The company will pay a cash dividend of 85 cents per common share to stockholders of record on May 10, up from its previous dividend of 75 cents per share.

With the new funds for the buyback, IBM will have about $12.7 billion for its stock repurchase program.

The company's shares rose about 2 percent to $201.65 in early trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.