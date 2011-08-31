UPDATE 1-IBM buys business analytics firm i2

(Follows alerts)

* Deal terms not disclosed

* Acquisition to close in Q4

Aug 31 IBM said it is buying privately-held business analytics firm i2 to boost its security offerings, as it aims to pre-empt problems its clients face while processing huge amounts of data.

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed.

Virginia-based i2 has more than 4,500 customers across many sectors, from banking, defense and healthcare to insurance and law enforcement, IBM said in a statement. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)