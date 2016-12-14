UPDATE 2-IBM promises to hire Americans as tech executives set to meet Trump

(Adds decline in number of active employees in U.S. 401(k)
pension plan, Rometty and IBM spokesman comments)
By Jim Finkle
Dec 13 IBM Chief Executive Ginni Rometty pledged
to hire and train workers in the United States as she and other
technology executives prepared to meet on Wednesday with U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump.
"We have thousands of open positions at any given moment,
and we intend to hire about 25,000 professionals in the next
four years in the United States," Rometty wrote in a USA Today
piece published on Tuesday afternoon.
IBM spokesman Adam Pratt declined to say how that hiring
might be offset by staff reductions or disclose how many people
IBM employs in the United States.
"We expect to end 2016 with our U.S. workforce about the
same size as it was at the beginning of the year. By 2020, we
expect it to be larger than it is today," Pratt said.
IBM had nearly 378,000 employees at the end of 2015,
according to the company's annual report.
While the firm does not break out staff numbers by country,
a review of government filings suggests IBM's U.S. workforce
declined in each of the five years through 2015.
In annual Department of Labor filings, IBM has reported that
the active number of participants in its 401(k) pension plan
fell to 84,350 last year from 110,876 in 2010.
When asked why IBM planned to increase its U.S. workforce
after those job cuts, company spokesman Ian Colley said in an
email that Rometty had laid out the reasons in her USA Today
piece.
Her article did not acknowledge that IBM had cut its U.S.
workforce, although it called on Congress to quickly update the
Perkins Career and Technical Education Act that governs federal
support for vocational education.
"We are hiring because the nature of work is evolving," she
said. "As industries from manufacturing to agriculture are
reshaped by data science and cloud computing, jobs are being
created that demand new skills - which in turn requires new
approaches to education, training and recruiting."
She said IBM intended to invest $1 billion in the training
and development of U.S. employees over the next four years.
Pratt declined to say if that represented an increase over
spending in the prior four years.
Rometty is one of more than a dozen U.S. executives serving
on an advisory council that Trump has formed to consult him on
job creation.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Additional reporting by Tim
McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Andrew Hay and Peter Cooney)