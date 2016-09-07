UPDATE 1-Investor lawsuits dismissed over IBM's 2014 write-down

(Adds details from court rulings, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 7 IBM Corp on Wednesday
won the dismissal of a pair of proposed class action lawsuits
filed after the company in 2014 announced it would take a $2.4
billion write-down in connection with selling its semiconductor
unit.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan in a pair of
rulings dismissed an investor lawsuit accusing IBM of securities
fraud, as well as a lawsuit brought on behalf of participants in
a company 401(k) plan.
Neither IBM nor lawyers for the lead plaintiff in the
investor lawsuit responded immediately to requests for comment.
The lawsuits stemmed from IBM's Oct. 20, 2014 announcement
that it would pay GlobalFoundries Inc $1.5 billion to take over
a money-losing unit that designed and produced microchips.
IBM also announced it would take a $2.4 billion write-down
on the entire value of assets in the microelectronics unit, as
well as $800 million of other unspecified costs.
The announcement was accompanied that day by IBM disclosing
disappointing third-quarter financial results. Following the
announcements, IBM stock dropped more than 17 percent, the
plaintiffs said.
Investors led by KBC Asset Management NV contended IBM
inflated its stock price before selling the unit by carrying the
unit's property, plant and equipment assets on its books at $2.4
billion, when the assets were actually worthless.
But Pauley said the lawsuit "fails to raise a strong
inference" that the need to write-down the unit was so apparent
to IBM before the October 2014 announcement that failure to take
an earlier write-down constituted fraud.
The judge similarly granted IBM's motion to dismiss a
lawsuit by plaintiffs Larry Jander and Richard Waksman on behalf
of participants in IBM's 401(k) Plus Plan, though he said the
could seek to file an amended complaint.
Sam Bonderoff, the plaintiffs' lawyer, said while he was
disappointed by the ruling, "we are gratified that it did so
without prejudice, giving us leave to file an amended complaint,
which we intend to do."
The cases in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, are International Association of Heat and Frost
Insulators and Asbestos Workers Local #6 Pension Fund v.
International Business Machines Corporation, No. 15-02492, and
Jander v. International Business Machines Corporation, No.
02492.
