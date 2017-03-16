IBM to integrate MedyMatch technology to help spot brain bleeding

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, March 16 Israel's MedyMatch Technology said on Thursday IBM Watson Health would integrate MedyMatch's technology into its offerings to imaging experts in hospitals to help doctors identify intracranial bleeding from head trauma and stroke.
Initially, IBM Watson Health will distribute the MedyMatch brain bleed detection application globally through its sales channels. Later, IBM Watson Health and MedyMatch will develop interoperability between MedyMatch's application and IBM Watson Health Imaging's offerings.
The initial deal is a five-year license agreement that will result in several millions of dollars in annual recurring licensing fees to MedyMatch, the company said.
MedyMatch is conducting a clinical trial for its intracranial bleed assessment application and is working towards approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.