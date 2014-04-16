IBM says Mexico's Iusacell sued to avoid complying with contract

April 16 IBM Corp on Wednesday blasted a
lawsuit filed by Mexican mobile phone operator Iusacell against
the U.S. technology company as a "transparent attempt" to avoid
complying with contractual obligations.
IBM said in a statement that Iusacell has failed to pay IBM
Mexico what it is owed under the contract. The software
company's Mexican unit had previously filed an arbitration claim
against Iusacell seeking to enforce the contract, the statement
said.
On Wednesday, Iusacell launched a lawsuit against IBM,
accusing the company of making fraudulent representations that
caused it to lose $2.5 billion in profits.
Iusacell is co-owned by television and retail mogul Ricardo
Salinas' Grupo Salinas and broadcast and pay TV giant Grupo
Televisa
