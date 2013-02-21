IBM launches enhanced mobile services offering

Feb 21 International Business Machines
unveiled its expanded mobile strategy on Thursday in an effort
to gain an advantage over rivals amid a proliferation of devices
such as smartphones and tablets.
The technology services company will offer customers a
portfolio of products for security, device management as well as
analytics and application development, the company said.
Using what IBM calls MobileFirst, "businesses can now
streamline everything from the management of employee's mobile
devices, to the creation of a new mobile commerce app", the
company said.
Lopez Research analyst Maribel Lopez said any company who
wanted to succeed in the future needed to be strong in mobile.
"This is critical for IBM because the future of computing is
based on a couple of technologies: cloud, mobile and big data,"
she said.
"If IBM can actually educate the market that it has a pretty
comprehensive (mobile) suite, that positions them really well,"
she said.
Currently, only German business software maker SAP
was closest in offering a comparable comprehensive mobile
strategy, Lopez added.
IBM has made 10 acquisitions since 2006 to boost its mobile
offering, most recently TeaLeaf and Worklight.
TeaLeaf is a provider of mobile analytics and Worklight is
maker of development and management software for tablets and
smartphones.