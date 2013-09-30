IBM settles with US Justice Department over job listings

Sept 30 IBM has agreed to pay $44,400 in
civil penalties to settle allegations that certain of its online
job postings preferred foreign workers with temporary work visas
over U.S. citizens, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
IBM had placed certain online job postings for application
and software developers that contained citizenship status
preferences for F-1 and H-1B temporary visa holders, the Justice
Department said in a notification posted on its website late on
Friday.
F-1 visas are issued to overseas students studying in the
United States, while H-1B visas are provided to foreign
nationals with technical expertise in specialized fields. ()
The Justice Department said the job ads violated the
anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality
Act (INA), which states employers may not discriminate on the
basis of citizenship status "unless required to comply with law,
regulation, executive order or government contract."
As part of the settlement, IBM also agreed to revise its
hiring and recruiting procedures and train its human resources
employees to ensure compliance with the INA.
IBM could not immediately be reached for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.