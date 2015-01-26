UPDATE 2-IBM dismisses Forbes report of massive layoffs

(Adds details on headcount, analyst comment)
Jan 26 IBM dismissed on Monday a Forbes
magazine report claiming the technology firm is preparing to cut
about 26 percent of its workforce, which would represent its
biggest-ever layoffs.
IBM is cutting jobs, as disclosed in its latest earnings
report last week, but those reductions will affect "several
thousand" employees, a "small fraction" of what Forbes reported,
according to an emailed statement from IBM to Reuters. Forbes
had said as many as 112,000 employees could be laid off.
The technology giant has been steadily reshaping its
400,000-plus staff for several years, laying off workers in some
areas and hiring in new growth businesses.
A report last Thursday on Forbes' website by pseudonymous
Silicon Valley technology gossip columnist Robert Cringely said
IBM planned to break with that gradual approach and suddenly lay
off 26 percent of its global workforce.
IBM did not issue a categorical denial of the report, but
strongly suggested it was inaccurate.
"IBM does not comment on rumors, even ridiculous or baseless
ones," the company said in the email. "If anyone had checked
information readily available from our public earnings
statements, or had simply asked us, they would know that IBM has
already announced the company has just taken a $600 million
charge for workforce rebalancing. This equates to several
thousand people, a small fraction of what's been reported."
Last week, Chief Financial Officer Martin Schroeter told
investors on IBM's fourth-quarter earnings conference call that
the company was taking restructuring charges of around $580
million, but he did not specify the number of jobs affected.
"We are not going to replicate the same level of
restructuring that we had last year," Schroeter said in response
to a Wall Street analyst's question. "It will be a lower
amount."
IBM does not disclose the amount of layoffs it makes each
year, but one Wall Street analyst estimated that this year's
restructuring charge suggests about 8,000 people, in line with
recent years.
"For each of the last seven years, IBM has taken annual
restructuring charges of between about $450 million and $1.5
billion, which we estimated have resulted in workforce
reductions of between 6,500 and 21,500 per year," Bernstein
analyst Toni Sacconaghi wrote in a note to clients on Monday. He
said the Forbes report was "puzzling".
IBM said it had 431,212 employees at the end of 2013,
slightly down from 434,246 employees in 2012. The company has
not yet disclosed its overall employee headcount for the end of
2014.
IBM's shares were up about 0.5 percent at $156.66 on the New
York Stock Exchange after paring earlier gains.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby and Eric Auchard; Editing by
Bernadette Baum, Meredith Mazzilli and Christian Plumb)