IBM third-quarter earnings rise, revenue hurt by strong dollar

Oct 16 IBM reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion and net earnings of $3.9 billion as demand for its software services and tight cost management offset the effect of a stronger dollar on the technology and consulting company.

International Business Machines Corp, which has shifted its focus to higher-margin software and services from tech products, said on Tuesday that earnings per share, excluding items, were $3.62, just beating average analysts' estimate of $3.61.

Revenue eased 5 percent due to a negative currency impact of almost $1 billion. Wall Street had expected a decline in revenue by about 3 percent to $25.36 billion.