UPDATE 2-IBM reports worst revenue in 14 years, shares slide

* Revenue also declines for 16 straight quarters
* Shares down 5 pct in extended trading
By Narottam Medhora
April 18 International Business Machines Corp
reported first-quarter revenue that beat analysts'
estimates on Monday, but Big Blue's worst revenue in 14 years
sent its shares down nearly 5 percent in extended trading.
The company's revenue fell 4.6 percent to $18.68 billion in
the first quarter ended March 31, but beat analysts' average
estimate of $18.29 billion.
IBM also posted its 16th straight quarter of revenue
decline.
Under Chief Executive Ginni Rometty, IBM has been moving
towards areas such as cloud-based services, security software
and data analytics, while trimming its traditional hardware
business by exiting low-margin businesses.
However, revenue in the company's newer businesses is
failing to make up for declines in its traditional segments.
Revenue from "strategic imperatives", which includes cloud
and mobile computing, data analytics, social and security
software, rose about 14 percent in the first quarter.
That growth was offset by revenue from the company's
services and hardware segments which fell 4.3 percent and 21.8
percent, respectively, in the quarter.
Excluding items, IBM earned $2.35 per share, beating the
average analyst estimate of $2.09.
The company also received a $1 billion refund in the quarter
that lowered its effective tax rate to a negative 95.1 percent
compared to 19.5 percent last year.
The company also maintained its full-year adjusted earnings
guidance of at least $13.50 per share.
Up to Monday's close, IBM's shares had risen 10.83 percent
this year, compared with the 2.46 percent gain in the S&P 500
index.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila, Bernard Orr)