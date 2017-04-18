IBM's quarterly revenue falls nearly 3 pct

April 18 International Business Machines Corp's revenue declined for the 20th quarter in a row, hurt in the latest first quarter by weak demand in its technology services business.

IBM said revenue fell 2.8 percent, to $18.16 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from $18.68 billion a year earlier.

The company's net income dropped to $1.75 billion, or $1.85 per share, from $2.01 billion, or $2.09 per share.

