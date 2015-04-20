UPDATE 2-IBM sales fall for 12th quarter, currency weighs

(Adds details on investors, cloud revenue)
April 20 International Business Machines Corp
reported a 12 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as
the technology company continues to shed unprofitable businesses
to focus on cloud-computing initiatives.
Shares in the world's largest technology services company
flitted around the unchanged mark in after-hours trading.
It was the 12th straight quarter that the Armonk, New
York-based company reported a drop in quarterly revenue,
including the effects of currency.
IBM's revenue has been shrinking for three years now as the
company sheds low-profit businesses such as cash registers,
low-end servers and semiconductors and focuses on emerging areas
such as security software and cloud services, but the new
businesses have so far failed to make up for revenue lost to
divestitures.
Most investors are showing patience with IBM's slow
transformation, but there are signs that some are uneasy after a
13 percent decline in its shares over the past 12 months. Some
top shareholders have sought help from activist investors to
shake up the company, Reuters reported earlier this month
IBM did say that it has generated $7.7 billion in total
cloud revenue over the past 12 months, up sharply from the year
before. Technology investors are intently focused on the new
Internet-based "cloud" model and which companies are making
money from it. Amazon.com Inc, a leader in the sector,
is expected to disclose financials from its Amazon Web Services
cloud unit for the first time later this week.
IBM, which gets more than half its revenue from overseas,
also said it now expects a 7 percent impact from currency
headwinds in the full year. It said in February it expected more
than 6 percent.
Net income fell slightly to $2.33 billion for the quarter
ended March 31 from $2.38 billion a year earlier. On a per share
basis, profit rose to $2.35 from $2.29 as there were fewer
shares outstanding in the first quarter.
Excluding some charges, it earned $2.91 per share, well
ahead of analysts' average forecast of $2.80, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell to $19.6 billion from $22.2 billion. That
was broadly in line with analysts' average estimate of $19.64
billion.
IBM's shares closed up 3.4 percent at $166.16 in regular
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby in San Francisco and Lehar Maan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Shumaker)