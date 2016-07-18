IBM quarterly revenue falls 2.8 pct

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 International Business Machines Corp reported a 2.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue as gains in cloud and mobile computing units failed to offset declines in its traditional business.
Revenue dropped to $20.24 billion for the quarter ended June 30 from $20.81 billion a year earlier.
Net income fell to $2.50 billion, or $2.61 per share, from $3.45 billion, or $3.50 per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.