IBM posts smallest drop in quarterly revenue in over four years

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 International Business Machines Corp reported its smallest drop in quarterly revenue in more than four years, helped by continued growth in the company's cloud and analytics businesses.
The company's revenue marginally fell to $19.23 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $19.28 billion a year earlier.
Net income fell to $2.85 billion, or $2.98 per share, from $2.95 billion, or $3.01 per share.
Under Chief Executive Ginni Rometty, the company has shifted towards more profitable areas such as cloud services, analytics, and security.
Revenue from those areas, which the company calls "strategic imperatives", rose 16 percent to $8 billion in the third quarter. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.