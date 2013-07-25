版本:
中国
2013年 7月 26日

U.S. judge signs off on IBM bribery case settlement

WASHINGTON, July 25 A U.S. District Court judge on Thursday approved a 2011 settlement between International Business Machines Corp and U.S. regulators over charges of foreign bribery related to improper gifts to government officials in China and South Korea.
