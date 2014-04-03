Globalfoundries edges out Intel for IBM chip-making business -WSJ

April 3 Contract chipmaker Globalfoundries has
emerged as the leading candidate to buy IBM's
semiconductor operations, edging out Intel Corp, the
Wall Street Journal cited unidentified sources as saying on
Thursday.
IBM had held discussions with those two companies as well as
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, but
California-based Globalfoundries showed keener interest and TSMC
ultimately dropped out for unspecified reasons, the Journal
cited people familiar with the matter as saying.
IBM had asked for $2 billion but potential bidders offered
more than $1 billion, the newspaper added. Globalfoundries, IBM,
TSMC and Intel were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)