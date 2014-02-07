版本:
IBM explores sale of semiconductor business - Financial Times

Feb 6 IBM Corp is exploring the sale of its semiconductor business and has hired Goldman Sachs to find potential buyers, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

However, IBM is not committed to the idea of selling and could also seek a partner to set up a joint venture for its semiconductor operations, the report said. ()

The report comes two weeks after IBM agreed to sell its low-end server business for $2.3 billion to Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd.

IBM was not immediately available for comment.
