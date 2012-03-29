CORRECTED-Suruga Bank says wins $89 mln in damages from IBM Japan

Pioneer Energy's posts smaller quarterly loss
Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp, which provides contract land drilling services, posted a smaller quarterly loss, helped by a rise in demand.
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Suruga Bank said on Thursday that the Tokyo District Court had ordered Japan IBM to pay 7.4 billion yen ($89.3 million) in compensation over a cancelled 9.5 billion yen computer system order.
The regional bank based in Shizuoka, central Japan, had sued the Japan unit of International Business Machines Corp for 11.1 billion yen in damages in 2008, saying the IT consulting giant had failed to build a computer system using the specified software.
Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp, which provides contract land drilling services, posted a smaller quarterly loss, helped by a rise in demand.
* Fitch on Rolls-Royce Holdings- downgrade reflects view that Rolls-Royce will achieve a weaker than expected recovery in its key credit metrics
* Announced positive results from first feasibility study of omnipod horizon(tm) hybrid closed-loop system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: